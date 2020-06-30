Edmund Jayroe "Jay" Anthony
Edmund Jayroe "Jay" Anthony passed away peacefully at Baylor Hospital with his wife, Jayne on June 25, 2020, at the age of 68. He was born on June 1, 1952, to Edmund Jayroe Anthony, Sr.and Joy Carol (Garrett) Anthony in Brownsville, Texas. Jay was a self-made man, whose work in factory automation spanned more than 40 years across the globe. Jay was versatile and a man of many hobbies consisting of following the rodeo, playing the piano, singing tenor in the Plano Civic Chorus, studying history, rebuilding computers, and international travel. He was creative and passionate and loved everything life had to offer. Jay adored his rescue dogs and enjoyed weaving, beadwork, and theatre lighting. He most loved his family and friends and was loved dearly by all those who knew him.

Jay is survived by wife, daughter, granddaughter, and many other loving family members, and friends.

A memorial service will be held in autumn.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jay's honor to Custer Road United Methodist music or Mission Program at www.crumc.com To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
