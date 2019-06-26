|
Edward Brandon
Smyrna - Edward Woodward Brandon, 88, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, Tennessee. Ed was born January 27, 1931 to Frank and Rosa Lynn Brandon in Birmingham, Alabama.
Ed graduated from Ramsay High School in Birmingham. He attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and graduated from Howard College in Birmingham with a Bachelor of Science degree. He served in the Alabama Air National Guard and was activated during the Korean War, serving as a sergeant with the 160th Fighter Squadron (SE) in the United States Air Force.
Ed met Martha Sarah (Sadie) James of Centre, Alabama, and she became his wife of 63 years. They relocated to Smyrna, Tennessee in 1970 with their two children.
If you asked Ed what he did for a living, he would say he peddled steel for O'Neal Steel in the Middle Tennessee territory for 25 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends who appreciated his great sense of humor and patient demeanor. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, antiquing, and following Alabama football, but his real passion was playing tennis in local leagues. He was one of the charter members of Trinity Christian Church where he served on the board of trustees and enjoyed teaching Sunday school.
Ed is survived by his wife, Sadie; daughter, Ellen (Robin) Evans; son Allan (Sissy) Brandon; grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Brandon, Sara Grace Brandon, Jimi (Brittany) Evans, Raheema Evans; sister, Julie Taylor; brother, John (Donna) Brandon; two great grandchildren, Emma Ryan Brandon and James Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Walter, David, and Frank Brandon.
Active pallbearers will be Bradley Brandon and Jimi Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat and Charlie Baker, Tanya and Howard Brindley, Jean and Bill Brown, Mary Lou Cole, Sissy and Robert Daniel, Davis Fleming, Tillie Hager, Myra Harper, Evelyn and James Hurley, Marlu Patterson, Dottie Sims, and Betty Thompson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Marshall Gupton officiating. The family will greet friends from noon to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro with military honors. Memorials may be made to the at or the Town of Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.net
615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 26, 2019