Edward F. Kilgour, Jr.
Murfreesboro, TN - Edward F. Kilgour, Jr, age 75, of Murfreesboro, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 7, 2019. A native of South Deerfield, MA and son of the late Edward F. Kilgour, Sr., and Veronica T. Peabody Kilgour. He is also predeceased by his Uncle Bud Peabody and Aunt Loraine Peabody, cousin Joanie Peabody Wysocki Stetson and Jason Wysocki.
Ed was a loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother and Uncle and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paula R. Cox Kilgour, daughter Teresa A. "Terri" Kilgour, son Edward F. Kilgour, III (Kristine), Grandchildren are Edward F. Kilgour, IV, Andrew G. Kilgour, Evan J. Kilgour, Joseph C. Kilgour, Aidan E. Kilgour, and Harper F. Kilgour. Twin sister Judith Kilgour Houde (Richard) and sister Charlene Kilgour Houghton (Steve). Cousins Gus Peabody, Jr. (Lynda), Tom Peabody (Cathy).
Ed graduated from MTSU with his Bachelor of Science degree in 1965 and a Master of Education degree in 1967. While at MTSU, Ed met the love of his life Paula. Ed accepted a position at Emory University in Atlanta, GA in 1967-1971 where he was the Physical Education instructor and Track and Field Coach. Ed returned to MTSU to pursue his Doctor of Arts Degree in 1971 and then became Assistant Director of Financial Aid for many years before accepting the Director of Financial Aid at Motlow State Community College in Tullahoma, TN. Ed was a member of TASFAA, a professional organization, for many years. Ed was well respected by his colleagues and is remembered as being fair and caring with a Great sense of humor. Ed truly cared for his students, athletes, and colleagues and provided them with hope, encouragement, guidance, and mentorship.
Ed was also passionate and instrumental in organizing and building the Murfreesboro Soccer Club and fields working tirelessly and selflessly to ensure the programs success and to make a place for the young athletes of Murfreesboro to grow and prosper in the sport. The soccer teams he coached placed high in several tournaments including being runners up in the State tournament including the Jerry Reed Invitational. He was President of the Murfreesboro Soccer Club for several years and was inducted into the Tennessee Soccer Hall of Fame in 2006.
The Kilgour Family would like to extend a special Thank you to the Rutherford County EMS, Murfreesboro Fire Department, and to Dr. Mark Pierce, MD and his team at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for their patient, kind, and compassionate care of Ed Kilgour.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9 am at St. Rose Of Lima Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10 am.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 10, 2019