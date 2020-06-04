Edwin Kyle Jones
Edwin Kyle Jones

Christiana - Edwin Kyle Jones, age 62 of Christiana, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of Vassie Bowman Jones and the late Charlie Mack Jones. Mr. Jones was also preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Jones and a brother, Jerry Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Gayla Bean Jones; daughter, Tiffany Phillips and her husband Edward of Christiana, TN; mother; Vassie Bowman Jones of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Terry Jones and his wife Peggy of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Gail Norwood and her husband Paul; sister-in-law Joyce Jones of Eagleville, TN; grandchildren, Jenny Lee Burns and Elijah Phillips.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 3:30 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Jones was a member of Walter Hill Church of Christ, retired from Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, and Codes Department. He was also in the 861st US Army Reserve and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

An online guestbook for the Jones family is available at www.woodfinchapel.net.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines and these unprecedented and uncertain times, Woodfin Memorial Chapel's maximum group size is 125 people.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

