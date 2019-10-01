Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Edwin "Ed" Woodard

Edwin "Ed" Woodard Obituary
Edwin "Ed" Woodard

Murfreesboro - Edward "Ed" Woodard, age 79 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was a son of the late Mark and Alma Johnson Woodard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a son, Eddie Woodard and a brother, Robert Woodard.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Phillips Woodard; daughters, Ellen W. Murphy and husband Mike of LaVergne, Phyllis Woodard Stockton and husband Dewayne of Murfreesboro; stepchildren, Lynn Fulton and husband Keith of Bartlett, Tracy Singel and husband Tom of Readyville, Bruce Phillips, Jr. and wife Amanda of Hayden, AL, Matthew Phillips of Murfreesboro; brothers, Bill Woodard of Lavergne and Jimmy Woodard and wife Martha of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Cody Murphy, Michaela Gooch, Tiffany Woodard; nine step grandchildren, and a host of other loving family and friends including his faithful canine companion Spuds.

Mr. Woodard was a devout Christian and had owned E & W Repair in LaVergne.

Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bros. Carl Scarlett and Steve Marcum officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the Woodard family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
