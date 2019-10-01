|
Edwin "Ed" Woodard
Murfreesboro - Edward "Ed" Woodard, age 79 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was a son of the late Mark and Alma Johnson Woodard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a son, Eddie Woodard and a brother, Robert Woodard.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Phillips Woodard; daughters, Ellen W. Murphy and husband Mike of LaVergne, Phyllis Woodard Stockton and husband Dewayne of Murfreesboro; stepchildren, Lynn Fulton and husband Keith of Bartlett, Tracy Singel and husband Tom of Readyville, Bruce Phillips, Jr. and wife Amanda of Hayden, AL, Matthew Phillips of Murfreesboro; brothers, Bill Woodard of Lavergne and Jimmy Woodard and wife Martha of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Cody Murphy, Michaela Gooch, Tiffany Woodard; nine step grandchildren, and a host of other loving family and friends including his faithful canine companion Spuds.
Mr. Woodard was a devout Christian and had owned E & W Repair in LaVergne.
Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Bros. Carl Scarlett and Steve Marcum officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019