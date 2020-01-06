|
Effie Louise Dulaney
Murfreesboro - Effie Louise Dulaney, age 74, passed away in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Friday, January 3, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Jack E. Dulaney, a native of Big Stone Gap, VA.
Effie, born September 2, 1945 in Loudon County, TN, was a former Sunday school teacher and active church member throughout her life, most recently attending Fellowship Bible Church, River Oaks Community Church, and Westwood Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. She retired from Nissan where she worked for 17 years.
Effie is survived by her son, Thomas Grizzle and wife Bonnie of Ranger, GA; son, Ben Dulaney of Nashville; daughter, Rebekah Folts and husband Chad of Round Rock, TX; grandsons, Austin Grizzle, Lincoln, Lawson, and Hudson Folts; and siblings, Raymond Jenkins, Barbara Marshall, John Jenkins, Freda Ratledge, Gary Jenkins, and Janice Kelly, all residents of East Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM, Thursday, January 9 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue West, Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with her brother in law, Rev. B. B. Ratledge officiating.
Graveside services will be at Glencoe Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Dulaney's family.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020