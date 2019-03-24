Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Elizabeth Anne Goodwin


Clarksville - Elizabeth Anne Goodwin, 38, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Elizabeth was born on November 17, 1980, in Nashville, TN to the late Michael Goodwin and Amy Wilson Goodwin.

Gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at The Community Church, 199 Jack Miller Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.

Elizabeth worked as a Paralegal and was a Notary Public. She was a member of The Community Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her three children, Valerie Catlyn Goodwin, Olivia November Grace Snoddy-Goodwin, and Hayden Cain Snoddy; sister, Victoria Lape; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, to help with Elizabeth's children.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
