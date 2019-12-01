|
Elizabeth B. Rowland
Lascassas - Elizabeth Batey Rowland, age 91, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jepp and Beulah Hall; seven siblings; first husband of 52 years, Dee Batey; and late husband Hubert Rowland.
She is survived by her Children, James Robert Batey (Rita Kay), Peggy Reed (Mike Toland); grandchildren, Shannon Layne Maxwell (Jason); and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Murfreesboro Funeral home followed by the funeral service Wednesday, December 4, at 2pm. Burial will be at Bradley's Creek Cemetery in Lascassas, TN. Family & friends to serve as pall bearers.
Officiating, Bro. Calvin Carroll
Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019