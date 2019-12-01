Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Elizabeth B. Rowland

Elizabeth B. Rowland Obituary
Elizabeth B. Rowland

Lascassas - Elizabeth Batey Rowland, age 91, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jepp and Beulah Hall; seven siblings; first husband of 52 years, Dee Batey; and late husband Hubert Rowland.

She is survived by her Children, James Robert Batey (Rita Kay), Peggy Reed (Mike Toland); grandchildren, Shannon Layne Maxwell (Jason); and many special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Murfreesboro Funeral home followed by the funeral service Wednesday, December 4, at 2pm. Burial will be at Bradley's Creek Cemetery in Lascassas, TN. Family & friends to serve as pall bearers.

Officiating, Bro. Calvin Carroll

Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
