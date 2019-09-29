Services
Elizabeth "Betty" Boisvert

Elizabeth "Betty" Boisvert Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Boisvert

Smyrna - Elizabeth "Betty" Boisvert, age 76 of Smyrna, TN, died Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was a native of Worcester, MA and the daughter of the late Francis Faford and Gladys Faford Sinasky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brother, Gerald Faford.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Tony Boisvert; daughters, Michelle Boisvert of Smyrna and Francine Arnold and husband John of Plymoth, WI; four grandchildren, Tony Arnold of Mansfield, MA, Alayna Arnold of Chicago, Michelle Arnold of Columbia, SC, Mitch Arnold of Murfreesboro, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Betty worked for years as a bookkeeper in Worcester, MA and most recently with the Catholic Diocese of Nashville.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Boisvert family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
