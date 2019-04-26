|
Elizabeth Grace Schneider Fedorowicz
Murfreesboro, TN - Elizabeth Grace Schneider Fedorowicz, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019. A native of Hempstead, New York, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Grace Atherton Schneider. Mrs. Fedorowicz was also preceded in death by her husband Chester Fedorowicz, and her siblings Robert, David, and Kathleen Schneider.
Mrs. Fedorowicz is survived by her daughters, Aimee Cain and her husband Jerry Fischer of Murfreesboro, TN, and Meg Cain of Maple Shade, NJ; son, Jon Cain of Portland, OR; grandson, Tim Marlin of Murfreesboro, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a rosary to follow at 7:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, NY.
Mrs. Fedorowicz was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019