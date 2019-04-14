|
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Johnston
Murfreesboro - Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Johnston, age 80 of Murfreesboro, TN died Friday March 29, 2019. She was a native of Louisville, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Earl Johnston, and by her parents, Willis Burton Egerton, and Sarah Gertrude Johnson Egerton.
Mrs. Johnston was a member of Methodist Church and a retired Legal Secretary. She enjoyed sewing and was owner of Betty's Sewing in Murfreesboro.
Survived by her son, Dr. Tony Johnston and wife Carolyn of Murfreesboro; daughter, Karen Berg and husband Scott of North Carolina; grandchildren; Courtney Bilodeau and husband Peter of Massachusetts, Tyler Johnston and wife Karina of Colorado, Bryce Johnston and wife Paige of Murfreesboro, Tracy Johnson and husband Korey of North Carolina, Douglas Berg and wife Bryttny of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Eva, Kreshly; and brother, Raymond Egerton and his wife Cathy of Texas.
Visitation will be 2:00PM to 4:00PM Saturday April 20th, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service will follow at 4:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019