1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Woodbury - Elizabeth Joy Jernigan Mankin, 83, passed away Sat., May 11, 2019 at the Webb House of McMinnville. She was born in Rutherford Co.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin "Scooter" Mankin and Dorinda "Dodie" Mankin of Woodbury; son-in-law, Russell Reed of Woodbury; grandchildren, Casey and C.W. (Atheana) Reed, Wilder Mankin (Fiancée, Megan Deacher); great granddaughter, Sadie Grace Reed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Jernigan and Fannie Belle Youree Jernigan; her husband of 61 years, Clifton Wayne Mankin, Sr.; son, Clifton Wayne Mankin, Jr.; daughter, Denise Reed; and brothers, Ralph and Wayne Jernigan. Ms. Mankin was a member of Elkins Church of Christ and was retired from the Department of Human Services. She enjoyed riding horses, baking cakes and planting flowers. Christmas time was something she loved as she always had at least one tree in every room, sometimes two or three. Most of all, she adored her family and loved for them to spend time together.



Funeral Services will be 2 pm Thursday May 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Dr. Earl Sutton and Bro. Jerry Burgess officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10 am until time of service Thursday.

Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or online at www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 17, 2019
