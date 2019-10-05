|
|
Elizabeth Kerr Caffy
Port Charlotte - Elizabeth Kerr Caffy, (Teeny) 93, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida following a short illness.
Elizabeth was born and raised in the Halls Hill Community of Rutherford County, and a 1944 graduate of Kittrell High School. She worked as LPN for many years and enjoyed crafting and sewing in her spare time. Elizabeth attended St. Rose of Lima church and was an active member in the choir.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sisters, Nina Kerr Jackson of Murfreesboro and Margaret Caffy Kerr of Smyrna. Elizabeth is survived by a brother, James T Kerr of Halls Hill, four children, Mary M Weinstein (David), Elizabeth Al Ghamdi, Martha Marsh (Brian), and Michael Sheridan; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth raised her family in Beaver, PA, and later lived in Detroit, MI, Miami, FL, Murfreesboro, TN, Huntingdon,PA and spent her final years in Punta Gorda, FL at the Palms of Punta Gorda Assisted Living Facility where she made numerous friends.
Plans for a memorial service are incomplete at this time, but will be held in Punta Gorda, Florida at a later date.
Godspeed, Teeny, from all who knew and loved you, and we will see you again.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 5, 2019