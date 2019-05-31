Elizabeth Williams



Murfreesboro - Elizabeth "Libby" B. Jernigan Williams, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. She was a life-long resident of Rutherford County and a member of the Hillview Baptist Church. She worked for the Carnation Milk Plant then later retired from General Electric.



Libby leaves a heritage of a good name and the influence of a Christian life to her son Eddie, and the many nieces, nephews, and friends who dearly loved her. She lived as one with a generous and giving heart. Many will remember her crochet heirlooms, quilts, knitting, coconut cakes, candies, and dolls.



Libby was preceded in death by her husbands, Elvis Eugene Jernigan and Fred Lee Williams, parents; Thomas and Hazel M. Bennett, step-daughter, Rachel Shelton, step-son, Steven Williams, brother, J.D. Bennett and sister, Frances Todd. She is survived by her son, Edwin A. Jernigan and step-daughter, Mary (Edward) Chanier.



A Chapel service for Libby will be held at 9:00A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Charles McKnight and W.D. Thomason officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Jimmy Todd, Ronnie Todd, Tommy Todd, Neal Montgomery, Miles Lane, Jack Gritton, and Bill Hickman serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00P.M. until 6:00P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. The family would like to say a special thanks to Alive Hospice for the wonderful care. In Lieu of flowers please make memorials to Hillview Baptist Church building fund and Alive Hospice Murfreesboro. Published in The Daily News Journal on May 31, 2019