Ella Pittard
Murfreesboro - Ella Mae Pittard, age 85, passed away January 8, 2020 at Northside Nursing Home. She was born in Rutherford County and lived in Florida for fifty years before moving back to Rutherford County. Ella retired from Commerce Union Bank and attended Kingdom Ministries.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Hassie Beatrice Taylor Pittard and Jim Edward Pittard; brothers, James Pittard, Ray Pittard, Marvin Pittard; and sisters, Pauline Robinson, Hattie Crouch, and Mary Lou Robinson. She is survived by her brothers, Charles Pittard and Bobby Pittard; and sisters, Judy Towe, Betty Fleming and Shirley Nicholson.
Visitation with the family will be 11:00 until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
