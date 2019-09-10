|
|
Ellen Jane Seagroves Preuett
Lebanon, TN - Ellen Jane Seagroves Preuett, age 83 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. A native of Huntsville, AL, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Roberts Seagrove. Mrs. Preuett was also preceded in death by two sisters, five brothers, and a grandson.
Mrs. Preuett is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert "Bob" Allen Preuett, Sr.; sons, Robert A. Preuett, Jr. and his wife Sonya of Panama City, FL and Perry Dale Preuett, Sr. and his wife Barbara of Farragut, TN; daughter, Tammie Barker and her husband Gene of Smyrna, TN; brother, Ronnie Seagroves and his wife Debbie of Antioch, TN; sister, Faye Fitts of Ashland City, TN; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mrs. Preuett was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and retired from United Stationers as a customer service representative. Mrs. Preuett was member of the traveling Tennessee Senior Softball Team and was inducted into the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2013. She was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
