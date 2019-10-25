Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Leanna - Ellis Alvin Harrell, age 89 of the Leanna Community passed way on October 24, 2019. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Jeff and Jennie Taylor Harrell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lora Miller Harrell; son, Bobby Harrell; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.

Mr. Harrell was a long time member of Miracle Baptist Church before moving his membership to Walter Hill Baptist Church to be with his family. He loved the Lord and was a strong Christian man. He was known for his easy-going, good-hearted nature and sense of humor, and his love of gardening and his chickens.

Mr. Harrell is survived by his sons, Jack Harrell and wife Beth, and David Harrell and wife Jennie, both of the Leanna Community; grandchildren, Wayne Harrell, Chuck Harrell, Dennis Harrell, Katie Whitley, Karen West, Jeff Harrell, Natasha Wells, Adam Harrell, and Nicole Dotson; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Funeral service will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Bro. Shelby Smith and Bro. Carl Scarlett will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
