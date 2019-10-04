|
Elmer "Butch" Ewing Patterson, Jr.
Murfreesboro - PATTERSON, ELMER EWING "BUTCH", JR., age 74, passed away unexpectedly 9/26/2019.
Butch was a resident of Murfreesboro and a 1962 graduate of Central High. He also attended MTSU and retired after 38 years of service with General Electric. He enjoyed wood working, was an avid fisherman and loved to travel, always taking the back roads.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam & Mariah Carrick Patterson, Russell & Daisy Perry Gifford; father, Elmer "Pat" & Johnnie Gifford Patterson; step-son, Randall Gilley; and faithful companion, Toby.
He is survived by, daughters, Carol (Charles) Niles of FL, Paige (David) Anderson of TN, Jamie (Steve) Lester of TN; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Pamela (Bill Sellars) Patterson; and 2 nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation, Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11am - 2pm at Epiphany Anglican Church, 330 Walla Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
SMITH FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES
Published in The Daily News Journal on Oct. 4, 2019