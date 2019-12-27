|
|
Emily Bartlett
Shelbyville - Emily Shofner Bartlett of Shelbyville passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by her son and his family at the age of 91 while staying at the Alive Hospice Residential in Murfreesboro.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 12:00 pm noon until service time in the chapel of Doak Howell Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm officiated by Reverend Jim Sorrells of the Flat Creek Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Shofner Lutheran Chapel Cemetery.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019