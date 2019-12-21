Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily K. Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily K. Lane Obituary
Emily K Lane

Murfreesboro - Emily K Lane, age 41 passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.

Survived by father Ken Lane, step-mother Annette Brooks Lane, mother Heidi Murray and step-father Thomas Murray, brothers Tommy Murray and Samuel (Ashley) Lane, grandmother Mildred Lane, grandparents Bill and Kleda Brooks, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.

Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, December 23, 2019 at CrossWay, Baptist Church, 4194 Shelbyville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: THE HOUSE THAT MERCY BUILT, 277 Welch Rd, Tellico Plains, TN 37385

Murfrreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -