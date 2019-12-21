|
Emily K Lane
Murfreesboro - Emily K Lane, age 41 passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Survived by father Ken Lane, step-mother Annette Brooks Lane, mother Heidi Murray and step-father Thomas Murray, brothers Tommy Murray and Samuel (Ashley) Lane, grandmother Mildred Lane, grandparents Bill and Kleda Brooks, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, December 23, 2019 at CrossWay, Baptist Church, 4194 Shelbyville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: THE HOUSE THAT MERCY BUILT, 277 Welch Rd, Tellico Plains, TN 37385
Murfrreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019