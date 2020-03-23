|
|
Emily Payne-Kelly
Smyrna - Emily Payne-Kelly, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday March 20, 2020 peacefully at home.
Mrs. Kelly will be having a private celebration of life on Saturday at Hermitage Funeral Home. Visitation from 1 pm till 3 pm.
Inurnment to happen at Hermitage Memorial Gardens on a later date.
Hermitage Funeral Home 615-889-0361
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Payne-Kelly family.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020