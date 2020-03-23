Services
Hermitage Funeral Home | Old Hickory Cemetery
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
(615) 889-0361
Emily Payne-Kelly

Emily Payne-Kelly Obituary
Emily Payne-Kelly

Smyrna - Emily Payne-Kelly, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday March 20, 2020 peacefully at home.

Mrs. Kelly will be having a private celebration of life on Saturday at Hermitage Funeral Home. Visitation from 1 pm till 3 pm.

Inurnment to happen at Hermitage Memorial Gardens on a later date.

Hermitage Funeral Home 615-889-0361

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Payne-Kelly family.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020
