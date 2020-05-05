|
|
Emma Doris Manley Mason
Beechgrove, TN - Emma Doris Manley Mason, age 95, of Beechgrove, TN passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Beechgrove, Coffee County, TN on December 14, 1924 to the late John Buford Manley and Emma Catherine Ashley Manley. Doris was also preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, James Jacobs Mason, and her grandson, Michael Dewayne Trail.
Doris was affectionately called Dori by her family and close friends. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Catherine Trail and her husband, Dewayne, whom she adored; two grandchildren, John Ashley Trail and his wife, Stacey, and Emily Catherine Daniel and her husband, Raymond, Jr.; a great grandchild, Mason Cooper Trail; a step great grandchild, Dathan; several nieces and nephews; and special beloved friends, Betty Ann and James Fletcher.
Mrs. Mason was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ at Beechgroove.
Mrs. Mason attended Beechgrove Elementary School (grades 1-10) and was graduated from Coffee County High School in 1942. Following her graduation, she attended Ward-Belmont School, a private all-girl school in Nashville, TN.
Doris and her husband were charter members of the First Tennessee Families of Tennessee. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, a homemaker, a talented knitter, an award-winning cook, a talented seamstress, an artist, an avid reader of historical and non-fiction, expert bookkeeper, and a collector of cookbooks and recipes. Her family often teased her that she would ask the President for a recipe if she wanted it. During the last five years of life, Dori devoted herself to caring for her husband.
Mrs. Mason was a member and chairman of the Coffee County Agricultural Committee. She was a founding member of the Beechgrove Home Demonstration Club (now known as a Family Consumer Education Club) and was a member of the Noah Home Demonstration Club. Two of her proudest achievements were serving as the president of the District 2 Extension Homemakers and as president of the University of Tennessee Extension Homemakers.
Doris loved history, especially researching her family's genealogy and its history. She was a member of the Murfreesboro 91 United Daughters of the Confederacy, Brigadier General John Coffee National Society of Daughters of 1812, Salmon Creek Chapter Colonial Dames XVI, Captain Thomas Jameson Daughters of American Colonist, the Tennessee National Daughters of Colonial Wars, and the Tullahoma Chapter NSDAR (3-082 Sequoyah District) for which she had served as a secretary and regent. In addition, Doris was a member of the Cameo Society of the DAR.
Due to the covid-19 guidelines of current group meetings and social distancing, no visitation will be held. There will be a 2:00 PM graveside service on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the New Beechgrove Cemetery with Bro. Charles Williams officiating for those wishing to attend. Interment will follow in the New Beechgrove Cemetery.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Thomas Rutherford Emergency Room, Dr. Arundati Ramesh, and to Park View Meadows Assisted Living staff in Murfreesboro, TN where Mrs. Mason had lived since May of 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Park View Meadows Assisted Living Activity Fund, 240 E. MTCS RD, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
