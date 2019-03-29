Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Emma Lester Obituary
Emma Lester

Murfreesboro - Emma Jean Lester, age 81, passed away March 26, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Emma was a custodian and cook at Rockvale School from 1967-2001and was known for her homemade bread and cookies.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Howard and Margaret Estell Jones; husband, James Robert Lester, Sr.; and sister, Margaret Lee Jones. She is survived by her son, James Lester of Murfreesboro; daughters, Gloria (Buford) Herman of Christiana, Rebecca Lester of Christiana; sister, Sylvia Kay Barrett of Christiana; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ruthan Patient officiating. Burial will follow in Haynes-Jones Cemetery with grandchildren and great-grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
