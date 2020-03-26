|
Emma Sue Smith
Murfreesboro - Age 69, 3/23/20.
Survived by children; Maurice Smith I, Roshanda (Larrell) Fleming. Grandchildren; Hudson, Maurice II, Isabella Smith, Lashaundra, Lyric, Sherrell Fleming, Tyonnia Martin Fleming, Christopher Onwumere. Great grandchild; Hudson King Smith Jr. and a host of family and friends. Public viewing 1-6 pm Sat, Mar. 28, Smith's Chapel. Visitation Sun, Mar. 29, 12:30-1:00pm, funeral to follow, Bradley Creek MBC, 9014 Bradley Creek rd. Pastor Mario Holman Sawyers, Jr. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Smith Funeral Directors, Inc. (615)726-1476.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020