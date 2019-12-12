|
Eric Von Frederich Walther
Murfreesboro - Eric Von Frederich Walther, passed away at St. Thomas West Hospital on Sunday, December 1st, 2019, having suffered a stroke at he age of 45.
He is survived by Abigail Brooke and Jack Von Eric, his two wonderful children. Also surviving are his parents; Margie and Fred Walther, his sister; Rebecca Walther, nieces; Nicole Primm and Esther Soper, nephew; Luke Primm and great niece; Annabella Mensch. He was preceded in death by his sister; Katy Primm.
Eric leaves behind his family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will also be missed by his feline family, Jessie and Thorny and his extended "German Family" Eva, Alex and Melanie Knoedler.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be had with friends and family, Sunday, December 22nd at the Murfreesboro Lion's Club Lodge in Cannonsburgh Village at 2:00 pm. To honor Eric, the family encourages to dress in your favorite sports team attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in the name of Abigail and Jack Walther through, gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-abigail-and-jack-walther
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019