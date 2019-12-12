Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Lion's Club Lodge
Cannonsburgh Village, TN
Eric Von Frederich Walther

Eric Von Frederich Walther Obituary
Eric Von Frederich Walther

Murfreesboro - Eric Von Frederich Walther, passed away at St. Thomas West Hospital on Sunday, December 1st, 2019, having suffered a stroke at he age of 45.

He is survived by Abigail Brooke and Jack Von Eric, his two wonderful children. Also surviving are his parents; Margie and Fred Walther, his sister; Rebecca Walther, nieces; Nicole Primm and Esther Soper, nephew; Luke Primm and great niece; Annabella Mensch. He was preceded in death by his sister; Katy Primm.

Eric leaves behind his family of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will also be missed by his feline family, Jessie and Thorny and his extended "German Family" Eva, Alex and Melanie Knoedler.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be had with friends and family, Sunday, December 22nd at the Murfreesboro Lion's Club Lodge in Cannonsburgh Village at 2:00 pm. To honor Eric, the family encourages to dress in your favorite sports team attire.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in the name of Abigail and Jack Walther through, gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-abigail-and-jack-walther

Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019
