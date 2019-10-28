|
|
Erma Dean Gault Roper
Funeral service for Erma Roper, 75, of Opelika, AL, formerly Murfreesboro, TN, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Mount of Transfiguration Church, 3125 Wyndham Industrial Drive in Opelika, AL 36801, with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Bishop Norman Hardman will officiate, Pastor James Ward, Eulogist.
Mrs. Roper, who passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, AL, was born February 24, 1944 in Gary , Indiana.
Erma relocated to Murfreesboro, TN in 1987, where she married the late James Clayton Roper. She was a member of Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James Ward. She was a member of the Mothers of Zion singing group. In 2011, Erma retired from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, after 20 plus years, as an Insurance Verification Clerk, in the Mid-South CPAC Department.
Public viewing for Mrs. Roper will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Roper will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include: daughter, Rita (Milton) Comer of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, Lashonda (Mark) Coles of Indian Land, SC and Brandon (Erica) Gray of Indianapolis, IN; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Miller of Gary, IN, Loretta Gault of Margate, FL and Cheryl Gault of Marietta, GA; two brothers, Alphonso Gault of Philadelphia, MS and Earl Gault of Murfreesboro, TN; three sisters-in-law, Arletta Gault of Decatur, GA, Ida B. Frazier and Annie B. Young both of Murfreesboro, TN; brother-in-law, Luther Roper of Murfreesboro, TN; five special close friends, Irene Davis, Virginia Williams, Barbara Bell, Mary Glass and Pamela Peterson; a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, other special relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing
www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019