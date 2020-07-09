Erma Lee Wilson Rigby Stults



Erma Lee Wilson Rigby Stults passed away at her home in Murfreesboro, TN on June 21, 2020 after a long illness.



Erma was born on Craigsville, WV on February 1, 1933. After graduating from Richmond High School in 1951, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for several government agencies. Illness forced her retirement as Supervisor of Personnel for the D.C. Board of Education in 1976. She moved to her dream home in Dickson, TN where she enjoyed gardening, crafting and her animals. In 1966, she moved to Murfreesboro, TN and was active there in her church and Newcomer's Club.



Erma was preceded in death by her parents Dennis Wilson and Dollie Russell Wilson Walker, stepfather Leo Walker, brother Buford Wilson, and former husbands Bob Rigby and Philip Stults.



She is survived by her sister Georgia Jean Wilson Rigby and nephew Charles Rigby, both of Fredericksburg, Virginia, special cousin Dorinda Walton, several cousins and her cat Shadow.



Erma donated her body to science at Vanderbilt Medical School. There are no arrangements at this time.



The family wishes to express a special thank you to her long-time caregivers, Bertha Simmons and Vivian Lockridge.









