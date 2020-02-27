Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Bell Buckle - Erma Louise Clark-Porterfield, age 89, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Preceded in death by husbands Hugh Henry Clark and Dayton Porterfield; siblings Buddy Oliver, Dorothy Adams, Marie Casady, Phillip Clark, Elmer Oliver and Florence Pierce.

Survived by daughter Sharon (Lee) Hudgens; step-daughter Becky (Wayne) Freeman; brother Ronald Oliver; sister Tootsie Clark, several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Porterfield sang with numerous gospel groups, The Sunshine Girls, Bellwood Trio, The Chuck Wagon Gang and The Gospel Lights to name a few.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm with the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heart Remembered and Compassus Hospice.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
