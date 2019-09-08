|
Ermelinda Doe Reis Storvik
Murfreesboro - Ermelinda Storvik, age 77 of Murfreesboro died August 31, 2019. She was a native of Mafra Portugal and was preceded in death, Mateus Oliveira and Mariana Dos Reis. Ms Storvik, was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted mother, and avozinha.
She is survived by her children; Derek Storvik and wife Kim of Indiana, and Philip Storvik and wife Danielle, Grandchildren; Miranda Jo, Marian Violet, Isaac Daniel, and she was 3rd of eleven children.
Memorial Gathering will be 1pm-3pm Saturday September 14th, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019