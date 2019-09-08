Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Ermelinda Storvik
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Ermelinda Doe Reis Storvik


1942 - 2019
Ermelinda Doe Reis Storvik Obituary
Ermelinda Doe Reis Storvik

Murfreesboro - Ermelinda Storvik, age 77 of Murfreesboro died August 31, 2019. She was a native of Mafra Portugal and was preceded in death, Mateus Oliveira and Mariana Dos Reis. Ms Storvik, was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted mother, and avozinha.

She is survived by her children; Derek Storvik and wife Kim of Indiana, and Philip Storvik and wife Danielle, Grandchildren; Miranda Jo, Marian Violet, Isaac Daniel, and she was 3rd of eleven children.

Memorial Gathering will be 1pm-3pm Saturday September 14th, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
