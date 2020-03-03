Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Murfreesboro - Ernest L. "Ernie" Allen, age 86, of Murfreesboro passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Ernest grew up in West Virginia, joined the Air Force following high school and was stationed at Stewart AFB. He also retired from Triumph Group Inc, after 30 years of service.

Ernest was the son of the late Roy and Lelah Allen; also preceded in death by a son, Danny Allen and sister Arletta Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Hackney Allen; son, Larry (Terri) Allen; sister, Betsy (Bob) Emery, brothers, Richard (Vera) Allen of Paden City, WV and Charles (Gloria) Allen of Worcester, MA.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro Doyle Hayes officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
