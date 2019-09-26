|
Ernest Don Perry
Murfreesboro - Ernest Don Perry, 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1937 in Milton, TN and was preceded in death by his parents, Beecher and Carline Whitworth Perry, brothers Dennis and Douglas Perry, and great grandson Cole Walters.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Carolyn Ross Perry, daughters Cindy (Peter) Patton and Paige (Michael) Pepper; grandchildren Emily (Scott) Walters, Abby (Barry) Ammons, Claire and Perry Patton, Ross, Grace, Mary Paige, Maggie, and Annie Pepper; great-grandchildren Daisy, John Price, Annalyn, and Lewis Walters; Emily Claire and Catherine Ammons; and brother Charles Perry and sisters Suzy Barnes and Becky (George) McClary.
He was a longtime member of Antioch Church of Christ. He was co-owner of Parsley Brothers Construction Company, where he worked from 1970 until his retirement in 2012.
The arc of his life, and the fruit of it, was unglamorous, understated, behind the scenes, humble. He would have it no other way, as faith was the bedrock and cornerstone that undergirded and framed the man, whether as son, brother, husband, uncle, Daddy, Papa; as neighbor, old friend and new, at church, the gym, card-playing with the 39ers, classmate (1955 graduate of Lascassas high school), on the basketball court and baseball field; as employee and employer, as contractor and builder; as Sunday school teacher, MTCS board member; during travels, far and near, and family vacations to the beach and mountains; during special occasions, holidays, births and birthdays, family and class reunions; as woodworker, "piddling" in the barn workshop, craftsman, gardener, painter, Scrabble player, storyteller, singing hymns, his letter-writing, journaling, writing of poems, odes, tributes, notes; a master doodler, and scribbler.
Special and memorable times at Thanksgiving, his favorite holiday, took place at the "Milton Cabin" where he and his "ole sweetheart" welcomed family to sit a while, together across a long table, feasting, telling stories, loving each other, recounting our blessings, sharing our burdens and joys, and praising and thanking God.
As a faithful follower of the Nazarene Carpenter, Don was a servant leader, whose life was deeply grounded in faith, hope, and love, and whose generosity, kindness, cheerfulness, encouragement, constancy, dry wit and sense of humor, helping hand, and unadorned simplicity attracted so many to him, as an enduring and endearing reflection of God's love. He learned well at the knee of his mom and dad that "a good name is more desirable than great riches."
"Be still, and know that I am God." (Psalm 46:10).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Church of Christ or Milton Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 3-7 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. The service will follow on Sunday at 2 PM followed by burial at Milton Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019