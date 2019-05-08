Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ernest Robert Zane Ritchie Obituary
Ernest Robert Zane Ritchie

Murfreesboro - Ernest Robert Zane Ritchie, age 79, formerly of South Point, OH, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Brubaker Ritchie; a sister, Yvonne Shutt Barker; and his parents, Talmadge and Beulah Williams Ritchie. He is survived by a son, Howard Talmadge (Kim) Ritchie of South Point, OH; a daughter, Tracy Barker of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren; Jordan Ritchie, Talia Ritchie, Trey Ritchie, Channing Eaches, and Zane Barker; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Zane worked for 38 years at Armco Steel (later AK Steel). He loved cars and was an avid drag racer during the 50's and early 60's at Riverside Drag Strip.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Zane's honor to the South Point High School Christmas Project at 983 Co. Rd. 60, South Point, OH 45680. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 8, 2019
