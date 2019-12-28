|
Ernestine Clark
Smyrna, Tennessee - age 87, departed this life on December 27, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1932 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Ernest Henry and Willie Mae Stone Stevens. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Mike) Harris and son, Willie Stevens (Deb) Clark; grandchildren, Jesse Clark, Rachel Ballard and Kevin Harris; two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, in the Chapel of Roselawn Funeral Home with Interment to follow Roselawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a gathering of family and friends from four until eight in the evening on Monday, December 30 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.roselawnfh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019