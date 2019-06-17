Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro - Ernestine Hutchins Barrett passed away June 15, 2019 at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Ernestine was a member of Taylor's Chapel Baptist Church. She was a former employee of Chromalox and also a manager of Waffle Shop.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents, Al Hutchins Sr. and Eva Lee Hoover Hutchins; husbands, Bobby Ray Climer, and Charles Sanford Barrett; daughters, Brenda Kay Climer and Linda Sue Climer; brothers, Al "Sonny" Hutchins Jr., Robert Wilson Hutchins; sisters, Roberta Hutchins Davis and Thelma Hutchins Timberlake; and great-grandchild, Kristian Crouch. She is survived by her sons, William Ray (Kelly) Climer, Jimmy Wayne (Linda) Climer, Charlie Lester (Cathy) Barrett; daughters, Rebecca Diane (Billy) Watkins and Teresa Ann Climer; sisters, Willie (Doug) Taylor and Dorothy (Joe) Barrett; 15 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Jennings & Ayers Chapel with Bishop Jimmy Tyson and Leslie Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Michael Barrett, Will Climer, Austin Houk, Bill Barrett, Tooter Baxter and Mike Taylor serving as active pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or Mt. Herman Baptist Church Youth Group.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 17, 2019
