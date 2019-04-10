|
Ernestine Irwin
Murfreesboro - Ernestine Irwin, age 70 of Murfreesboro died April 7, 2019. She was born in Cookeville TN and was the daughter of the late, Ernest and Blanche Been Mabry. Mrs. Irwin attended Smyrna First Methodist Church. She had many jobs Hairdresser, Banking, Marketing but retired as a Dental Office Manager.
Mrs. Irwin is survived by her husband Bobby Irwin; daughter, Diane Waters and husband Xavier of Nashville; grandchildren; Keshon Norman & Kaidyn Patton; one great grandchildren; Kennedy; step children; Drew Irwin and wife Nikki of Murfreesboro, Kate Green and husband Everett of Knoxville; brother, Loyd Mabry and wife, Deborah of Smyrna.
Visitation will be 4:00PM-8:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service 11:00AM Thursday at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Woodfin Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019