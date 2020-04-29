|
|
Ernestine Johnson
Murfreesboro - Age 81, April 26, 2020.
Ernestine Johnson, the first African American female to own a clothing business in downtown Murfreesboro. Ernestine Johnson was also one of the first African American females on the design team of White Stag (a Clothing manufacturer), and one of its first supervisors. She was one of the first instructors at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center in Smyrna and taught Rutherford County adult classes, as well as continuing education classes at Middle Tennessee State University. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jerry D. Marable. She was a Bible Class Instructor for the Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church (Pastor J.W. Rankins), the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church (Pastor Moses Pope-deceased) and taught weekday Bible Classes for the Southeast Baptist Church (Murfreesboro, TN).
Ernestine Johnson was a graduate of Falls Business College and the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She also studied in New York, Atlanta, Georgia, Europe (Paris, Holland, Belgium, and England) in addition to Bishop Method of sewing in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her other social and civic involvement included being a member of the American Businesswomen Association, Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, American National Sewing Association, Board of Directors Rutherford County Guidance Center, N.A.A.C.P., Carrie Nelson Scholarship fund.
Ernestine was born on August 14, 1938 to the late Reverend Frank and Priscilla Brown. She was married to the late Reverend Benjamin "Aka BT" Johnson and the mother of six children, two of whom preceded her in death, Santoria and Teresa.
She is survived by children, Clinton (Roxanne) Brown, Flora (Anthony) McCullough, Paula Berry and Wardell Alsup Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, May 2, 12-2 p.m. at Scales and Sons. Entombment Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mask and gloves are required for the visitation and burial.
Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313, scalesandsons.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020