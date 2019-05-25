|
Esther Virginia Gerbman Chopko
Murfreesboro - Esther Virginia Gerbman Chopko age 76 formerly of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Friday 5/17/2019 in Elkton MD, just across the state line from Newark DE where she raised her four sons.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Morris Martin and Johny Herman Gerbman. She is survived by her Sons: Steve Chopko (Betty) of Newark DE, Timothy Chopko of Newark, Daniel Chopko (Merdith) of Edwards CO and Anthony "Sparky" Chopko (Nichole) of Cecilton MD; Brothers Martin K Gerbman (Annelle) of Powell TN, Michael L Gerbman (Lynn) of Murfreesboro TN; Grandchildren: Steven, Alex, Shawna, Shane and Saxton all in the Newark area, Calvin in Edwards CO; Nieces and Nephews Christopher Gerbman, Russell Gerbman, Kerri Powell, Kristin Seiber and Blake Troutman all in the Murfreesboro area. Several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Virginia was a member of the Central High School Class of 1960, where she was in the band. She was a talented and accomplished florist, both in Newark and in Nashville where she worked as a floral designer at the Opryland Hotel. Her pride and joy was her family. She was very active with raising her four sons and participated in all of their activities.
There was a private ceremony for the family and there will be a Memorial Service at a future date. Condolences for the family may be left at R T Foard Funeral Home, http://www.RTFoard.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to "Brent's Place" and sent in care of the R. T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main St, Elkton, MD 21921 or you can visit: https://www.classy.org/give/218428/#1/donation/checkout
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 25, 2019