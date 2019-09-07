Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Ethel Pauline "Ethelene" Vaughan


1930 - 2019
Ethel Pauline "Ethelene" Vaughan Obituary
Ethel Pauline "Ethelene" Vaughan

Murfreesboro - Ethel Pauline "Ethelene" Vaughan, age 89 of Murfreesboro died Thursday September 5, 2019. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Frank "Doby" Vaughan; son, Joel H. Vaughan; daughter, Ivy Daphne Vaughn-Baucom and parents, Horace Harvey Hale and Lillian Baird Hale. Mrs. Vaughan was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Crutcher and husband Chris of Murfreesboro, Lydia Nidiffer of Murfreesboro; grandchild, Effie Berry and husband Collin of Unionville; brother, Marion Hale and wife Martha of Carthage; sister, Peggy Alcorn husband Robert of Murfreesboro; daughter in law, Suzye Matthews of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 2pm-6pm Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1pm Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Dan Parker will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
