1/1
Eugene Holloway Sloan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Holloway Sloan Jr.

Murfreesboro - Gene Sloan, age 90, passed from this life September 1, 2020, at home in Murfreesboro, TN. Born July 31, 1930 in Lebanon TN to the late Gene H. Sloan Sr. and Lillian White Sloan, he managed to live a very long and full life despite his love of experimental aircraft, antique MGs and motorcycles.

The family moved from Lebanon to Murfreesboro in 1944, where he graduated from Central High School and Middle Tennessee State University, and he later earned his Master of Science degree from the UT Space Institute. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in London, England, Mr. Sloan returned to Murfreesboro and had a 40-year career as an aerospace engineer at AEDC in Tullahoma, TN.

He was a lifetime member of the North Boulevard Church of Christ and the Murfreesboro Lions Club, which he had served as president and district governor. A private pilot since age 16, he was an enthusiastic homebuilder of experimental aircraft, winning a national Wright Brothers award in 1991 for an airplane he built in his garage, and many regional awards for classic cars he restored. He was a lifetime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and enjoyed the fellowship of the Murfreesboro EAA Chapter.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by wife Thelma Gray Sloan, wife Anne Beard Ferrell Sloan, and sister Anne Sloan Saunders. He is survived by brothers Joseph Sloan and Bill (Sharon) Sloan, sons Carl (Tina) Sloan, Steve Sloan, Tommy Sloan and daughter Nancy Sloan (Mike) Williams, granddaughters Kelsey Sloan and Emma Williams and step-grandson Keel Williams, and several nephews and nieces. The care and compassion in recent years of the Ferrell family, particularly Carol Ferrell, is much appreciated. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro from 1 to 3 p.m., with the service at 3 p.m. Burial to follow immediately at Evergreen Cemetery. Safe visitation is encouraged by wearing a mask at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Murfeesboro EAA Chapter 419, 1934 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, the Murfreesboro Lions Club, PO Box 133, Murfreesboro, TN 37133, or the charity of your choice.Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved