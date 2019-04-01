Eva Emerson



Murfreesboro - Eva Dean Hestand Emerton, age 93, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Indianapolis, IN but grew up in Moss, TN and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.



Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. Emerton and parents; Melancthon Hestand and Audrey Hestand. She is survived by her sons; Mickel Emerton of Murfreesboro and Bruce Lee Emerton of California, daughter, Betty Ann Smith of Murfreesboro, brothers; Benton (Tina) Hestand of Murfreesboro and Lawrence (Wilma) Hestand of Moss, TN and sister, Opal Muser of Murfreesboro.



A service will be held for Eva at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Baxter, TN with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from1:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130; 615-893-2422.