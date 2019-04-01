Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Baxter, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Emerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Emerson Obituary
Eva Emerson

Murfreesboro - Eva Dean Hestand Emerton, age 93, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Indianapolis, IN but grew up in Moss, TN and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. Emerton and parents; Melancthon Hestand and Audrey Hestand. She is survived by her sons; Mickel Emerton of Murfreesboro and Bruce Lee Emerton of California, daughter, Betty Ann Smith of Murfreesboro, brothers; Benton (Tina) Hestand of Murfreesboro and Lawrence (Wilma) Hestand of Moss, TN and sister, Opal Muser of Murfreesboro.

A service will be held for Eva at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Baxter, TN with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from1:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130; 615-893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now