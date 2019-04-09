|
Eva Lois Griffith Rogers
Murfreesboro - Eva Lois Griffith Rogers, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 of heart failure at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Jay & Golda Prater Griffith of Woodbury.
Eva was born on July 6, 1941 in Cannon County. She graduated from Cannon County High School in 1959 and worked at Colonial Shirt Factory until she moved to Murfreesboro in the early 1970s. After working at the Daily News Journal for several years, she then went to work at Rich Products in Murfreesboro from which she retired in 2005.
Eva is survived by her brother, Dwain Griffith and his wife, Sue of Woodbury. Her son, Timothy Ray Rogers and three grandsons, Dallas, Dustin, & Justin. One granddaughter, Jennifer Rogers Keith and her husband, Jason of Murfreesboro. She leaves behind several great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her first cousin, lifelong best friend and her caretaker for the last two years, Gwen Kelton Pedigo. Gwen & Eva were like sisters and were together literally until the very end. Eva held a special place in the hearts of Gwen's family - husband, Donald Pedigo and daughters, Rae Pedigo Tarbett and husband, Doug and Amy Pedigo Rigney and husband, Jason. Eva spent much of her free time enjoying holidays, trips, and fun times with the Pedigo family. She had a sharp sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Without a doubt, she will be greatly missed.
A special thanks to Faye Houston, a childhood friend and Tammy Christianson for visiting Eva regularly while she lived in assisted living/memory care at Stones River Manor. Special thanks to Stones River Manor for providing such loving care to Eva during her time there.
A short visitation will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 1 PM to 2 PM at Woodbury Funeral Home. Graveside Services will immediately follow at Leoni Cemetery. Eva was a member of the East Main Street Church of Christ and Bro. Wayne Langford from East Main will officiate the service. Eva will be laid to rest at Leoni with many of those in her family who passed before her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Leoni Cemetery Trust Fund or the .
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019