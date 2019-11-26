|
Evelyn Irvin
LaVergne - Evelyn Glenn (Newman) Irvin, age 84 of LaVergne, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. She was born in Rutherford County and was a daughter of the late George Newman and Lula Newman Elmore. She was also preceded in death her husband, James Maurice Irvin; sons, Mark Anthony Irvin and Jeffrey Maurice Irvin; and brothers, Ned Allen Newman and Bobby Dayton Newman.
Survivors include her son, Mike Irvin and wife Sue of LaVergne; a brother, Ray Newman and wife Betty of LaVergne; grandchildren, James Michael Irvin, Jr., Jennifer Michelle Irvin Conner; great grandchildren, Jaylen Nicole Irvin, Devin Wayne Connor, Jason Kane Conner; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Irvin was a member of the LaVergne Church of Christ and salesclerk at Zayre's Department Store for 25 years.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Don Ashton, Matthew Ashton, Ricky Newman, Timmy Newman, Paul Newman, and Michael Irvin serving as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available for the Irvin family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
