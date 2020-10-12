1/1
Evelyn Stone
Evelyn Stone

Murfreesboro - Evelyn Blythe Stone, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence. She was retired from Samsonite and a member of Midland Baptist Church.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Annie Hayhurst Blythe; five brothers; one sister; one grandson; and her close friend, Gerald Fortenberry.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Jerry) Davis and Brenda Avant; two sisters, Julie Dyer and Edith Carpenter; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers.

The chapel service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with Bro. Doug Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
