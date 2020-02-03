Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Evelyn Summar Obituary
Evelyn Summar

Murfreesboro - Evelyn Williams Summar (May 2, 1929-February 2, 2020) was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald White Summar (April 26-August 28, 2015); parents, Annie Frances and James Temple Williams; grandson and great-grandson. Survivors include ten children, Karen Hodge (Jim), James Albert Summar, Donald White Summar II (Nora), John Howard Summar (Doris), Rebecca Lassiter, Marjorie Bienkowski (Mike) Aline Summar, Laura Williams (Rick), Naomi Johnson and Nancy Martin (Bruce); fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Fosterville Church of Christ. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at the Fosterville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
