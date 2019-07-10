Services
All Faith - Lady Lake
510 County Road 466, Suite 103
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-2612
For more information about
Faye Shires
Faye Evelyn Shires

Faye Evelyn Shires Obituary
Faye Evelyn Shires

Umatilla, FL - Faye passed away after a lengthy illness on July 2, 2019 She was born Faye Evelyn Hall on March 10, 1937 to Robert Dayton and Modena Ralston Hall. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Delyla Hall Hutson. She is survived by her husband of sixty two years, Billy, daughter Melissa Shires-Sullivan, son William III, grandson Jacob Sullivan, and sister Jaunita Stem. She was a full time mother, grandmother, homemaker,and the quintessential Navy wife.

She was passionate about art and an accomplished painter, enjoyed swimming, golfing, and bird watching. Her immediate family will gather in the coming days to celebrate a beautiful life. She will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where she will wait for Billy.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 10, 2019
