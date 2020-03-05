|
|
Faye Jordan
Murfreesboro - Faye Robertson Jordan, entered into Heaven on March 4, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Chromalox after 38 years of service. Faye was a member of Fairhaven Independent Baptist Church.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Ruby Jones Robertson; daughter, Teresa Ayers; grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Picklesimer; and brother, Dave Robertson. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Robert James Jordan, Jr.; daughter, Sharon (David) Picklesimer; son-in-law, Steve Ayers; grandchildren, Jason (Rachelle) Ayers, Josh Picklesimer, and Ethan Picklesimer; great-grandchildren, Hunter Ayers, Connor Ayers and Annabelle Ayers; brothers, Curtis (Andrena) Robertson, Kenneth (Diane) Robertson, Danny (Judy) Robertson; and sister, Debbie (Ronnie) Bogle; and sister-in-law, Lura Massey Robertson; brother-in-law, Raymond (Mary) Jordan, Thomas (Gretchen) Jordan; and sister-in-law, Evelyn (Bill) Munsick along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 with Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandchildren and great-grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020