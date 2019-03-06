|
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Faye Clark Parker, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late James Edward Clark, Sr. and Evelyn Patton Clark. Mrs. Parker was an insurance agent for Davidson Insurance Agency. She was a faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church where she taught 5th Grade Sunday School for over 25 years.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her daughter, Kathy Stem and her husband Randy of Murfreesboro; grandchildren she loved to spoil, Jeffrey Stem and his wife Shannon of Panama City Beach, FL and Dustin Stem and his wife Christa of Murfreesboro; siblings, Bobby J. Clark and his wife Jenny, John Clark and his wife Frances, and Nancy Christopher and her husband Wesley all of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Carter, Parker, Sadler, and Sadie; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Joseph Parker, and siblings, Delores Richardson, Jim Clark, Jr., and Kathleen Clark Woodson.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Mike Norris will officiate. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or , Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 in memory of Mrs. Parker.
