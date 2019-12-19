|
|
Faye Walker Hubbard
Smyrna - Faye Walker Hubbard of Smyrna, passed away December 19, 2019 at the age of 85. A native of Milton, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Hilda McElroy Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kenneth Hubbard. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mack Walker; nephew, James Clark Walker, Jr.; and grandson, Will Crawford.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Bill) Crawford of Lexington, KY and Lana (Edward) Webb of Smyrna; brother, James Clark (Nancy) Walker, Sr. of Milton; four grandchildren, Jay, Emma, and Chaz Crawford, and Emily Webb. Other survivors include niece, Renee Rogers; nephews, Dale, Charles, and David Walker; and many cousins.
After graduating from Lascassas High School, she attended Belmont University where she met her preacher husband. She later graduated from Southwestern Baptist Seminary. While in Texas, they ministered in three churches and later spent one term in Kenya as missionaries. Their Tennessee churches were located in Loretto, Manchester, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Smyrna with their last church being First Baptist Church, Smyrna (presently named LifePoint). She enjoyed the role of "pastor's wife" and it was said by many, "she reached out to everyone."
Services will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at LifePoint Church, 506 Legacy Drive, Smyrna with Pastor Pat Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at LifePoint Church and 2:00-3:00 PM, Sunday prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019