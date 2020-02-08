Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Finnie Kipping
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Finnie Kipping Obituary
Finnie Kipping

Murfreesboro - Finnie Brinkley Kipping, age 85, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on February 6th, 2020. She was a native of Johnson City, Tennessee and the daughter of late Walter and Grace Brinkley of Johnson City, Tennessee. A graduate of Science Hill High School, Finnie extended her education through her attendance at East Tennessee State University and Middle Tennessee State University. She proudly retired after 25 years as a beloved secretary of the MTSU Health Department. Finnie was preceded in death by her husband Paul Spicer Kipping, Jr., daughter Ruth Reagor Kipping Thomas, and son Paul (Kip) Spicer Kipping III. Finnie is survived by two grandchildren, Kevin Allen Kipping of Murfreesboro, granddaughter Ashley Kipping Smith (Curtis Smith) of Columbia, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Jaxton Cole Kipping, Jacob Heath Kipping, Calaway Ryan Smith, and Chloe Anne Smith; and sister Teresa Gregory of Johnson City, Tennessee. Finnie was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services and burial in the Evergreen Cemetery will be immediately following. Memorials in memory of Finnie may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving or The .
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
