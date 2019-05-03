|
|
Flora Dawson Caplenor
Flat Rock - Mrs. Flora Dawson Caplenor age 87 of the Flat Rock Community in Smith County passed away May 1, 2019. A native of Smith County, she was one of seven children born to the late William B. Dawson and Ova Braswell Dawson. It was only fitting that she was born on Valentine's Day 1932, as she led a life that demonstrated unlimited love to all she met and knew, every single day. She was a 1949 graduate of Carthage High School. During high school she was voted FFA Queen and her senior year she was Football Queen to her beloved Billy who was team Captain. She was a faithful member of Rome Baptist Church. She served as the church secretary for Lebanon First United Methodist Church for fifty-two years. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, William Everett "Billy" Caplenor; two sisters: Doris Tyree and Fannie Roberts; two brothers: Howard and Robert Dawson.
She is survived by her sister, Joann Henley; brother, Hillary (Barbara) Dawson; sisters-in-law, Geraldine (B.J.) Reich and Jean Caplenor; fifteen nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved like grandchildren. She was the beloved "Nana Flora", known as a grandparent to her cherished Reagan and Eli.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, with Bro. Jimmy Gregory and Rev. David Hesson officiating. Interment - Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Eli Rotter, David and Kevin Dawson, Logan Hackett, Grant Denney, Jerry Roberts, Shannon Napier, Terry Jordon-Henley. Visitation Thursday 4-7 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements www.ligonbobo.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 3, 2019