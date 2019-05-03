Services
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home
241 W. Main St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-2143
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home
241 W. Main St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home
241 W. Main St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home
241 W. Main St.
Lebanon, TN 37087
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Caplenor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Dawson Caplenor


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Flora Dawson Caplenor Obituary
Flora Dawson Caplenor

Flat Rock - Mrs. Flora Dawson Caplenor age 87 of the Flat Rock Community in Smith County passed away May 1, 2019. A native of Smith County, she was one of seven children born to the late William B. Dawson and Ova Braswell Dawson. It was only fitting that she was born on Valentine's Day 1932, as she led a life that demonstrated unlimited love to all she met and knew, every single day. She was a 1949 graduate of Carthage High School. During high school she was voted FFA Queen and her senior year she was Football Queen to her beloved Billy who was team Captain. She was a faithful member of Rome Baptist Church. She served as the church secretary for Lebanon First United Methodist Church for fifty-two years. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, William Everett "Billy" Caplenor; two sisters: Doris Tyree and Fannie Roberts; two brothers: Howard and Robert Dawson.

She is survived by her sister, Joann Henley; brother, Hillary (Barbara) Dawson; sisters-in-law, Geraldine (B.J.) Reich and Jean Caplenor; fifteen nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews that she loved like grandchildren. She was the beloved "Nana Flora", known as a grandparent to her cherished Reagan and Eli.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, with Bro. Jimmy Gregory and Rev. David Hesson officiating. Interment - Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Eli Rotter, David and Kevin Dawson, Logan Hackett, Grant Denney, Jerry Roberts, Shannon Napier, Terry Jordon-Henley. Visitation Thursday 4-7 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements www.ligonbobo.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now